New Suit - Securities

Romeo Power, a supplier of electric vehicle batteries, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the board's attempt to sell Romeo to Nikola Corporation. The lawsuit, brought by Acocelli Law on behalf of Robert Wilhelm, accuses the defendants of overstating financial reports and making false statements regarding the company's financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07662, Wilhelm v. Romeo Power, Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 09, 2022, 7:35 AM