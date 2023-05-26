Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at HeplerBroom on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance and Fortegra Personal Insurance to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a fire, was filed by the Law Office of Van-Lear P. Eckert on behalf of Waianae Properties and Wilfred & Miyasaki Charitable Foundation. The case is 3:23-cv-01781, Wilfred & Miyasaki Charitable Foundation et al v. Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance, Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 7:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Waianae Properties, LLC

Wilfred & Miyasaki Charitable Foundation

defendants

Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance, Inc.

Pacific Benefits Group Northwest, L.L.C. d/b/a Fortegra Personal Insurance Agency and/or Fortegra

defendant counsels

HeplerBroom

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute