Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goodwin Procter on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Rocket Mortgage to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, was filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman on behalf of Amy Wiley. The case is 5:23-cv-00305, Wiley v. Rocket Mortgage, LLC.

California

February 24, 2023, 5:18 AM