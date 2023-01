Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against pharmaceutical wholesaler AmerisourceBergen to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Slater & Associates. The case is 5:23-cv-00116, Wiley v. AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. et al.

Health Care

January 23, 2023, 6:58 PM