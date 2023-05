News From Law.com

Washington law firms are continuing to add telecom and media-focused lawyers to build up their regulatory and public policy benches, with Wiley Rein the latest to add talent in the space. Law firms' telecom, media and technology practices have seen more work from AI advancements, new data privacy laws and other recent legislation, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which included $65 billion for expanding broadband access nationwide.

May 22, 2023, 5:58 PM

