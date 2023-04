Who Got The Work

Victor J. Pelaez of Fowler White Burnett has entered an appearance for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The suit was filed March 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of Mary Wiles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:23-cv-20954, Wiles v. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 24, 2023, 4:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Mary Wiles

Plaintiffs

Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman

defendants

Canaveral Port Authority

Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services Inc.

Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services, Inc.,

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd.,

defendant counsels

Fowler White Burnett

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel