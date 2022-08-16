New Suit

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld filed a lawsuit Monday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Wildflower Bread Company LLC. The suit, against the U.S. Small Business Administration and its administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, pursues APA claims in connection with the agency's denial of emergency federal financial assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 1:22-cv-02429, Wildflower Bread Company LLC v. Small Business Administration et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 16, 2022, 6:39 AM