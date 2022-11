New Suit - Employment Class Action

Kroger was slapped with a collective employment action Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court over the company's time keeping software outages. The suit, brought by Barkan Meizlish Derose Cox and Anderson Alexander PLLC, alleges that a Sept. 2022 outage on Kroger's systems resulted in overtime pay violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00681, Wilder v. The Kroger Co.