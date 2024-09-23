Lauren J. Marcus and Joshua Hammond of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to defend Affiliated Endoscopy Services of Clifton, Amsurg Corp. and Sharon Juliano in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed Aug. 5 in New Jersey District Court by Fisher Taubenfeld LLP on behalf of a billing manager who contends that she was terminated in retaliation for seeking reasonable accommodations for her chronic venous insufficiency. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael E. Farbiarz, is 2:24-cv-08287, Wilder v. Affiliated Endoscopy Services of Clifton et al.
Health Care
September 23, 2024, 10:26 AM