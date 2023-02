New Suit

Judge Nancy C. McLin, a family court judge in South Carolina, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit on Monday in South Carolina District Court over divorce proceedings. The suit was filed pro se by Sandra Wilder-Rhodan. The case is 2:23-cv-00771, Wilder-Rhodan v. McLin et al.

South Carolina

February 27, 2023, 3:01 PM