New Suit - Environmental

Occidental Petroleum, a Texas-based petroleum company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, was hit with an environmental lawsuit Tuesday in New Mexico District Court. The lawsuit was brought by attorneys at WildEarth Guardians, which accuses Occidental of emitting nitrogen oxides and other air pollutants from their battery and gas compression facility in Eddy County. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00797, WildEarth Guardians v. Oxy USA Inc et al.

Energy

October 25, 2022, 5:12 PM