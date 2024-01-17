Who Got The Work

BNSF Railway have retained attorney Kris McLean of the Kris McLean Law Firm to defend a pending environmental lawsuit for claims under the Endangered Species Act. The action, filed Dec. 14 in Montana District Court by the Western Environmental Law Center on behalf of Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians, contends that BNSF harms endangered grizzly bears by operating trains in a designated grizzly bear 'recovery zone.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen, is 9:23-cv-00152, Wildearth Guardians et al v. BNSF Railway Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 17, 2024, 12:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Western Watersheds Project

Wildearth Guardians

Plaintiffs

Western Environmental Law Center

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC

defendant counsels

Kris Mclean Law Firm, PLLC

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws