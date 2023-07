Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Estill Hardwick Gable Golden & Nelson on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against SandRidge Energy to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for mineral-mining equipment and services, was filed by Hiltgen & Brewer on behalf of Wildcat Oil Tools. The case is 5:23-cv-00595, Wildcat Oil Tools LLC v. SandRidge Energy Inc.

Energy

July 11, 2023, 4:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Wildcat Oil Tools LLC

Plaintiffs

Hiltgen & Brewer

defendants

Sandridge Energy Inc

defendant counsels

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract