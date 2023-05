News From Law.com

The high court heard oral arguments Tuesday over whether the Pennsylvania's Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Law prohibits UM/UIM policies from excluding coverage for vehicles a policyholder regularly uses but does not own or insure. Defendant Erie Insurance Exchange argued that the Superior Court had ignored precedent and misinterpreted statutory provisions to concluded that the MVFRL invalidates the regular use exclusion.

May 23, 2023, 6:24 PM

