New Suit

The federal government was hit with a tax lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The case was filed by Jackson Walker on behalf of Troyce D. Wilcox. The case is 6:23-cv-00048, Wilcox v. United States of America.

Government

July 28, 2023, 6:12 PM

Troyce D. Wilcox

Jackson Walker

United States of America

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute