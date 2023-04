Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Duane Morris on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against ATC Healthcare Services LLC and Harbor UCLA Medical Center Guild Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Bibiyan Law Group, arises over the alleged labor law violations including the failure to pay overtime wages or provide meal breaks. The case is 2:23-cv-02802, Wilcox v. Harbor Ucla Medical Center Guild, Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 14, 2023, 3:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Turesa Wilcox

defendants

Atc Healthcare Services LLC

Harbor Ucla Medical Center Guild, Inc.

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches