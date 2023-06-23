Who Got The Work

Wilson Elser partner Jason R. Waters has entered an appearance for DCI Donor Services Inc. and New Mexico Donor Services in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit, pertaining to Aziyo Biologics' viable bone matrix, was filed May 9 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Burnett & Williams and Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky on behalf of William Wilcox. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, is 1:23-cv-00619, Wilcox v. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 23, 2023, 6:48 AM

Plaintiffs

William Wilcox

Plaintiffs

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky

Donald S. Culkin

Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky

defendants

Medtronic Sofamor Danek USA, Inc.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

Dci Donor Services, Inc.

New Mexico Donor Services

Spinalgraft Technologies, LLC

defendant counsels

Bowman & Brooke Llp (mn-Na)

Bowman and Brooke

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

Bowman And Brooke Llp (az-Na)

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims