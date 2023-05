Removed To Federal Court

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott removed a product liability lawsuit against Aziyo Biologics, Medtronic and other defendants Tuesday to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, pertaining to Aziyo's viable bone matrix, was filed by Burnett & Williams and Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky on behalf of William Wilcox. The case is 1:23-cv-00619, Wilcox v. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 09, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

William Wilcox

defendants

Medtronic Sofamor Danek USA, Inc.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

Dci Donor Services, Inc.

New Mexico Donor Services

Spinalgraft Technologies, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims