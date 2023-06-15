New Suit - Trade Secrets & Employment Contract

Littler Mendelson filed a lawsuit alleging trade secret theft and breach of employment contract Thursday in South Dakota District Court on behalf of Wilbur-Ellis Co., a seller of agricultural products and services. The suit takes aim at J.R. Simplot Co. and former high level Wilbur-Ellis employee Tait Lacey for allegedly misappropriating confidential information and soliciting the plaintiff's employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-04097, Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC v. Lacey et al.

Agriculture

June 15, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

defendants

J.R. Simplot Company

Tait Lacey

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract