Who Got The Work

Frank L. Day Jr. of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for Captive Group in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Dec. 9 in Tennessee Western District Court pro se Lillie Wilborn. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman, is 2:22-cv-02840, Wilborn v. Captive Group.

Tennessee

January 23, 2023, 10:45 AM