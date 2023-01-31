New Suit

Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, and Compcare Health Services Insurance Corp. were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by MGW Law on behalf of a plaintiff seeking coverage for his daughter's mental health treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00124, Wilber v. Compcare Health Services Insurance Corp et al.

Health Care

January 31, 2023, 3:52 PM