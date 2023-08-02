Morton County, North Dakota, Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier and nearly a dozen officers were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in North Dakota District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of using excessive force during a peaceful protest in 2016 and falsely accusing plaintiff Sophia Wilansky of injuring herself. The suit is backed by Carlton Fields; Williams & Connolly; and Civil Liberties Defense Center. The case is 3:23-cv-00142, Wilansky v. Bakke et al.
August 02, 2023, 4:36 PM