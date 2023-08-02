New Suit - Civil Rights

Morton County, North Dakota, Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier and nearly a dozen officers were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in North Dakota District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of using excessive force during a peaceful protest in 2016 and falsely accusing plaintiff Sophia Wilansky of injuring herself. The suit is backed by Carlton Fields; Williams & Connolly; and Civil Liberties Defense Center. The case is 3:23-cv-00142, Wilansky v. Bakke et al.

Government

August 02, 2023, 4:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Sophia Wilansky

Plaintiffs

Carlton Fields

Williams & Connolly

Civil Liberties Defense Center

defendants

Derek J. Arndt

Evan M. Savageau

Glen G. Ternes

Joshua W. Rode

Justin W. White

Kyle Kirchmeier

Matthew J. Hanson

Michael W. Hinrichs

Morton County, North Dakota

Paul D. Bakke

Thomas M. Grosz

Travis A. Nelson

Travis M. Skar

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation