Kathleen M. Anderson and Mitchell R. Berry of Barnes & Thornburg have stepped in as defense counsel to the Trustees of Purdue University and Leslie Clark in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed July 17 in Indiana Northern District Court by John H. Haskin & Associates on behalf a senior academic advisor who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for requesting FMLA leave for her disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, is 1:23-cv-00302, Wight v. The Trustees of Purdue University et al.

August 31, 2023

Sharon Wight

John H Haskin & Associates LLC

Leslie Clark

The Trustees of Purdue University

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination