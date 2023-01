Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Vulcan Materials, a producer of construction aggregates and materials, and Legacy Vulcan LLC to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination based on age and gender, was filed by Elliot Morgan Parsonage PLLC on behalf of Francis Marion Wiggins. The case is 1:23-cv-00018, Wiggins v. Vulcan Materials Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 06, 2023, 3:25 PM