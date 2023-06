Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide subsidiary Harleysville Insurance Co. and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Kanner & Pintaluga on behalf of Sean Wiggins. The case is 0:23-cv-61194, Wiggins v. Suarez et al.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Sean Wiggins

defendants

Harleysville Insurance Company

Dmba United LLC

Fidel Aguilar Suarez

Loretta Ann Davis

Urptransport LLC

defendant counsels

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute