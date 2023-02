News From Law.com

Wiggin and Dana filed an appearance for Walmart in an alleged disability-based employment discrimination case in Connecticut District Court. Cicchiello & Cicchiello filed the case on behalf of plaintiff Deysi Rosales-Jeronimo, who claims Walmart violated the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes ยง46a-60(b)(1).

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 08, 2023, 12:08 PM