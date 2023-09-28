Wiggin and Dana Eyes Startups and Established Companies With...

News From Law.com

For Wiggin and Dana, a full-service midsize firm with 161 attorneys in offices across the East Coast, the launch of an outsourced GC services suite makes perfect sense. Many of the firm's clients are startups that had already outsourced some GC functions to the firm, which completed more VC deals than numerous Big Law firms in PitchBook's Q2 2023 league tables for New England and the Mid-Atlantic.However, Wiggin and Dana also has larger fish to fry with the launch of Goldilo(x). "The idea is that there shouldn't be an upper end," said Wiggin and Dana partner Len Gray, who also founded the firm's Wiggin(x) division last November to meet the needs of emerging growth companies, investors and founders. "Companies of almost any size—with the exception of ones who have well-developed legal departments—can find a use case for Goldilo(x)."

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

September 28, 2023, 7:08 PM

nature of claim: /