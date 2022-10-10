Wife of Retired MLB Player Sues BakerHostetler, Patent Attor...

News From Law.com

A Georgia woman who developed a virtual closet application has sued a patent lawyer and his former Am Law 100 employer for breach of fiduciary duty. Fulton County plaintiffs Brittany Fletcher Beckham and Lutzy, Inc. claim Baker Hostetler counsel's "mishandling" of patent applications resulted in a conflict of interest that blocked the plaintiff from activating her app.Now the wife of retired Major Legal Baseball infielder James Gordon Beckham III is seeking uncapped punitive damages through a jury trial, per a complaint filed with the Fulton County State Court.

Georgia

October 10, 2022, 5:00 AM