Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Lowe's to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, arising from an alleged defective window installation that leaked and caused mold, was filed by Dilworth Paxson on behalf of Arthur Wiener. The case is 1:23-cv-03894, Wiener v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 1:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Arthur Wiener

Plaintiffs

Dilworth Paxson

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims