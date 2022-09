New Suit - Employment

Camping World Holdings d/b/a Airstream of Oklahoma was sued Monday in Oklahoma Western District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The case was filed by Hammons Hurst & Associates on behalf of Valerie C. Wiegman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00828, Wiegman v. Camping World Holdings Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 19, 2022, 7:36 PM