New Suit - Trademark

American Aeromotive was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Clark Hill on behalf of the estate of Gerald A. Wiegert, accuses the defendant of breaching a settlement agreement arising from a trademark dispute over the use of the 'Vector' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00234, Estate of Gerald A. Wiegert v. American Aeromotive Corp.

Transportation & Logistics

April 26, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Gerald A Wiegert

Clark Hill

defendants

American Aeromotive Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract