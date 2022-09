Removed To Federal Court

State Farm Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Louisiana Eastern District Court on Friday. The complaint, pertaining to a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Irpino, Avin & Hawkins Law Firm and attorney John F. Young on behalf of Gerald Wiegand. The case is 2:22-cv-03219, Wiegand v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.