New Suit - Trademark

Cole Schotz filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Reach-All Corp. and Wide Ocean LLC. The suit targets Family Food Distributors Inc. for allegedly using a confusingly similar name, mark and trade dress to the plaintiffs' Van Ecuador canned tuna products for its Gran Ecuador canned tuna products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01323, Wide Ocean, LLC et al v. Family Food Distributors, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 09, 2023, 1:06 PM