New Suit - Trademark

Locke Lord and Riezman Berger P.C. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Wicker's Food Products Inc. The suit targets Wicker's TX LLC for allegedly using a virtually identical mark to the plaintiff's mark for its barbecue sauce. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00033, Wicker's Food Products, Inc. v. Wicker's TX LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 10, 2023, 2:17 PM