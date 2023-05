New Suit -

United Financial Casualty, a Progressive company, SR Transports and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Louisiana Middle District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by Locke Meredith, Sean Fagan & Associates on behalf of Johnette Wicker and Nathaniel Wicker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00384, Wicker et al v. Gill et al.

May 17, 2023, 7:03 PM

Johnette Wicker

Nathaniel Wicker

Locke Meredith, Sean Fagan & Associates

United Financial Casualty Company

Punjab Freight Carriers, LLC

Sahib Gill

SR Transports, LLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision