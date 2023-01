Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Offit Kurman on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Blue Castle (Cayman) Ltd. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, which pertains to the right of redemption, was filed by George M. Gavalas PC on behalf of Wickapogue 1 LLC, Mark Gallagher and Nicole Gallagher. The case is 1:23-cv-00561, Wickapogue 1 LLC et al v. Blue Castle (Cayman) Ltd.

Real Estate

January 26, 2023, 4:57 AM