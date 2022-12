Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Iterate Studio and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by Sweeney & Bechtold on behalf of two former employees who allege that they were forced out of the company due to gender discrimination and retaliation. The case is 1:22-cv-03223, Wichern et al v. Iterate Studio Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

December 14, 2022, 8:10 PM