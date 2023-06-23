Mondelez International, the global manufacturer of snack brands including Nabisco, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner were slapped with a data breach class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Turke & Strauss, follows a Feb. 2023 data breach of the law firm's system that made vulnerable the personal identifying information of more than 51,000 Mondelez employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04023, Wiacek v. Mondelez Global LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
June 23, 2023, 7:20 PM