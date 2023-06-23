New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Mondelez International, the global manufacturer of snack brands including Nabisco, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner were slapped with a data breach class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Turke & Strauss, follows a Feb. 2023 data breach of the law firm's system that made vulnerable the personal identifying information of more than 51,000 Mondelez employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04023, Wiacek v. Mondelez Global LLC et al.

June 23, 2023, 7:20 PM

Augustyn Wiacek

Turke & Strauss LLP

Mondelez Global LLC

Mondelez International, Inc.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Mondelez International Holdings LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct