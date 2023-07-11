Removed To Federal Court

Netflix on Monday removed a copyright infringement lawsuit to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Hamilton Law, the Digital Justice Foundation and Phillip Free Law on behalf of Whyte Monkee Productions LLC and Timothy Sepi. The complaint accuses Netflix of making and displaying unauthorized cuts of certain cinematic works produced by the plaintiffs about Joe Exotic, the subject of a Netflix docuseries. The defendant is represented by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp. The case is 5:23-cv-03438, Whyte Monkee Productions LLC et al v. Netflix, Inc.

July 11, 2023, 12:01 PM

