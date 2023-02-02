Why Workers at Growing Number of Nonprofits Are Unionizing |...

News From Law.com

Over his six years at the Southern Poverty Law Center, Esteban Gil watched colleague after colleague leave. Part of it was the nature of the work: helping people in immigrant detention and in prison. It is high-stakes, high-stress work. But there was also something deeply wrong with the way the group operated and the very low pay, he says. "People burn out and they tire out, and then they leave," says Gil, a program associate in the group's criminal-justice-reform division.

Arizona

February 02, 2023, 12:38 PM