News From Law.com

In today's Litigation Daily column, Mona Hanna and Tim Gorry of Michelman & Robinson explain why their firm of about 80 lawyers designed and implemented its own trial advocacy training program, capped with a mock trial presided over by a retired judge with real jurors. Hanna, who is based in Orange County, California, founded the program and Gorry, who is based in Los Angeles, currently heads it up.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

October 17, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /