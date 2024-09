News From Law.com

After over two years of serving as a name partner at his former firm, Adam Weiss decided to break off and form his own boutique law firm, bringing along another partner. Weiss and Sebastian Bohorquez both left Solomon, Cooperman, Recondo & Weiss, a corporate boutique law firm with a large focus on real estate, to find more flexibility, according to Weiss.

Real Estate

September 26, 2024, 2:33 PM