Why the Wide Range of Roundup Verdicts? It Might Depend on W...

The wide range of Roundup verdicts -- from numerous defense wins for Monsanto to nearly $4 billion in jury verdicts -- is due in part to what evidence juries hear about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's position on glyphosate, the pesticide's key ingredients. Monsanto has won in trials excluding a 2022 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit challenging the EPA's position, but plaintiffs' lawyers have won in trials allowing such evidence.

February 26, 2024, 11:15 AM

