Why the Judge Stepped Down From Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-F...

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal case was reassigned Tuesday to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York, four days after the judge originally assigned to the matter recused herself. Kaplan, a Clinton appointee who took senior status in 2011, replaces U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams of the Southern District of New York, an Obama appointee. In a one-paragraph order Friday, Abrams wrote that it had come to her attention that her husband's law firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell, advised FTX in 2021.

December 27, 2022, 11:11 AM