Why the Jan. 6 Committee is Unlikely to Secure Trumps Testim...

Legal scholars aren't expecting much from the House Jan. 6 committee's decision to subpoena former President Donald Trump, a move they argue is more about sending a message than actually securing his testimony. While a legal battle over the subpoena would pose unsettled constitutional questions, such a fight is unlikely to happen given the committee is wrapping up its investigation. With Republicans favored to retake the House in next month's midterm election, new leadership is almost certain to shut down the investigation.

Government

October 14, 2022, 4:41 PM