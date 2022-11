News From Law.com

Published Appellate Division rulings have long been a rare commodity in New Jersey, and some practitioners say their scarcity underscores the need for a change in the judiciary's rules on precedential and non-precedential appellate opinions. Over the past decade, about 95% of the state Appellate Division's decisions have been unpublished and 5% published, with minimal variation from year to year, according to data from the state judiciary.

AI & Automation

November 29, 2022, 4:14 AM