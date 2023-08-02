Why So Many Second Hundred Law Firms Are Looking For Combina...

News From Law.com

Three Am Law 200 law firms have announced key mergers and acquisitions this week throughout the country — promising more of the same in the near future. Law firm leaders and analysts point to several factors driving the consolidation among the Second Hundred crowd and boutiques, including a fragmented industry and a perpetual drive to increase market share, a cooling lateral market that underscores the difficulty of growing by "ones and twos," the culmination of long-held strategies, and an openness from smaller firms to do deals.

Legal Services

August 02, 2023, 4:11 PM

nature of claim: /