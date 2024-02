News From Law.com

Legal departments' efforts to use their clout to get law firms to hire and promote more women and minorities appear to be stalling, even as firms say they're more committed than ever to diversity. Lawyers and legal observers say the reasons are many, including law firms failing to be proactive, and legal departments failing to gather data and hold firms to account.

February 01, 2024, 11:32 AM

