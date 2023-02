News From Law.com

In the absence of statewide rules governing the use of remote civil proceedings, only one of Pennsylvania's 60 judicial districts has sought to advance its own local rule regarding advanced communications technology. Lackawanna County's newly adopted rules are set to become effective in late February and will officially codify how the court uses ACT. The rest of the state, however, seems less enthusiastic about procedural rule development.

February 01, 2023, 5:15 PM