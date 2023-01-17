Why One Personal Injury Attorney Is Taking on NYC Over a Lic...

News From Law.com

A personal injury attorney arrested last year for removing a piece of plastic obscuring a license plate is asking a judge to order the NYPD and the city to preserve evidence relating to his arrest. Adam White, a partner at Vaccaro & White, filed his petition in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday. White, who mainly represents injured pedestrians and cyclists, is seeking a temporary restraining order barring the NYPD from destroying evidence relating to his court case so that he can later file a lawsuit.

New York

January 17, 2023, 2:37 PM